Graeme Souness implores Liverpool fans to respect Queen’s moment of silence

Graeme Souness has begged Liverpool fans to respect the moment of silence for the late Queen before their game against Ajax on Tuesday night.

Liverpool fans made headlines during the FA Cup final, when they loudly booed the National Anthem, and there are fears from certain sections that they could do something similar during tonight’s moment of silence.

Souness, who is a proud Royalist, said that he was unhappy with Jurgen Klopp’s comments about the Queen’s death, before going on to plead with Liverpool fans to respect the moment of silence.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “I personally would have liked something stronger [from Klopp]. It comes down to you’ve got someone who died, which is extremely sad for the whole nation.

“He’s got to remember, it’s the name of Liverpool Football Club that will be tarnished if anyone misbehaves tonight, if they show any form of protest.

“Liverpool will be tarnished for a long time to come.

“Someone has died, our Queen has died, show some respect. That woman was such a loyal servant to our country for 70 years. She was just a young woman when she came to the throne. For me, she’s been faultless.

He added: “If you are not entirely on side with what I’m saying, just think of the football club. Go there tonight and support your football club by showing respect in supporting your football club.

“If you show disrespect, you are going to damage the name of Liverpool throughout the world. That’s what you have to think about.

“If you love your football club, but you are not a Royalist and don’t share my sentiments, then go there and think of your football club.

“Make no mistake about it, the eyes of the world will be on you tonight.”

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish then weighed in on the subject, agreeing with Souness’ sentiment.

“Respect costs nothing and goes both ways.” Brilliantly put. I hope everybody at Anfield can respect these wishes tonight. KD https://t.co/LuFdoxS1Lg — Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) September 13, 2022

