Graeme Souness on the Man United player they shouldn’t have sold

“I just don’t get it…”

Graeme Souness has criticised the decision making at Manchester United, insisting they never should have sold Jonny Evans.

Evans was sold to West Brom in 2015 for a reported £3.5 million. Since then, he has continued to play at an extremely high level, having signed for Leicester in 2018 and becoming a mainstay of their back four.

While Evans may not have been up to the standard required by Louis van Gaal at the time, £3.5 million is an extremely small price for a solid, trustworthy Premier League defender.

Souness believes Evans is better than any other central defender currently at the club, and doesn’t understand why he was allowed to leave.

Graeme Souness on Jonny Evans

He said: “I look at Manchester United without having any inside detail on how they work. I don’t see anyone putting their hand up and saying ‘I signed him, he’s my player’.

“I don’t see anyone taking responsibility. The thing you have to get right at a football club is recruitment and since Fergie went it has been a masterclass in how to get it wrong.

“That’s how I see it. You look at the players they’ve brought in, the players they’ve sold.

“Jonny Evans was allowed to leave. Jonny Evans is better than any centre-half they have now. I just don’t get it.”

Graeme Souness on Man United

He also took aim at some of the players who have been allowed to stay at the club, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial specifically.

“The players they buy and the players they sell, giving people like Martial, who was in the last chance saloon two or three years ago, a new contract.

“Mata is a really nice human being, but what is he offering to them on the pitch? I just don’t get who is making the football decisions and they seem to be getting them wrong consistently.”

In the same interview, Souness said that United had made a mistake by appointing Ralf Rangnick, insisting the consultancy role was a “nice pension” for him.

