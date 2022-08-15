Graeme Souness clarifies controversial comments from Sunday

Sky Sports released a statement on his behalf.

Graeme Souness has clarified the controversial comments he made after Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The former Liverpool manager made the comments after Chelsea and Spurs played out a fiery 2-2 draw, in which managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte almost came to blows on more than one occasion.

On top of that, it was a feisty game in general, something which both Souness and Jamie Carragher seriously enjoyed about the London derby.

Sitting next to 144-times-capped England international Karen Carney, the Scot welcomed the scenes, stating on Sky Sports that it’s a “man’s game” and that he was glad that “we’ve got our game back.”

Bethany England, English international, is among those to have come out and criticise the comments, insisting they are even more hurtful after how strong a tournament the Women’s Euros were this summer.

England went as far as calling it “disgraceful”, while others felt the comment was more jarring as it left Carney, who was sat next to Souness, in an awkward position.

“It’s a man’s game”

“Men at it” Get in the 🗑 what a disgraceful thing to say after the summer this country has just seen. — Bethany England (@Bethany_Eng15) August 14, 2022

Despite the controversy, Souness said earlier in the day that he didn’t regret a word of what he said, and that he was harkening back to when the game was “meatier”.

He said: “I enjoyed two games of football yesterday where men were playing men, and they got about themselves at times. They were falling out with each other.”

Graeme Souness clarifies comments

Since then, Sky Sports have released a further statement on Souness’ behalf, with the Scot going into more detail about what he said.

It reads: “To clarify my comments from yesterday, I was referring to the two Premier League matches I watched live on Sunday afternoon, rather than the sport of football.

“Football is a game for everyone to enjoy.”

Graeme Souness has issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/cASVCpLl5S — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 15, 2022

