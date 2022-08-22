Graeme Souness says Casemiro has never been a great player

He has never been a great player, apparently.

Graeme Souness begun his criticism of Casemiro, following his move from Real Madrid to Manchester United.

After an extremely successful spell in Madrid, that saw him win four Champions Leagues, the Brazilian international has signed for Man United.

He comes with a great reputation, a winning mentality, and years of experience at the very top level, but Souness is not convinced.

Speaking on talkSPORT ahead of Monday night’s game between Man United and Liverpool, Souness said that Casemiro has never been a great player.

Graeme Souness on Casemiro

He said: “He’s a steady Eddy. He plays where I used to play, I’ve often talked about this position – he does a lot of work that the untrained eye doesn’t see. He fills spaces, preventing passes behind him.

“Casemiro’s played with great players but he’s never been a great player. He’s never been a great player. I see him as a steady Eddy who will help United be more solid in the midfield.

“I don’t think he’s any great range of passing. I don’t think he’s going to make other people. That Real Madrid team was full of footballing types.

“He’s 30-years-old and at £60m or £70m it is too much money. It’s Man United all over again. They will pay a premium for players, because it’s the Premier League.

“I don’t see him making United any better when they have the ball.”

👎 “Casemiro’s played with great players but he’s never been a great player.” 💷 “He’s 30-years-old and at £60m or £70m it is too much money.” 🤷‍♂️ “I don’t see him making United any better when they have the ball.” Graeme Souness believes #MUFC signing Casemiro is a mistake! 👀 pic.twitter.com/BZbDY9tGwa — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 22, 2022

Casemiro

Casemiro will likely come into the Man United team to replace Scott McTominay, where he will likely play alongside two of Fred, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen.

While it will be very different to the situation he is used to, playing alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, but if he can bring some order to the middle of the park in Manchester, he will begin paying back the £60 million transfer fee quite quickly.

