Revisiting Graeme Souness’ crazy Casemiro comments

Genuinely baffling stuff.

Earlier in the season, Graeme Souness was asked about Manchester United signing the five-time Champions League winner Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Casemiro was a crucial part of that Real Madrid side, and a Brazil team that has an abundance of talented central midfielders that he keeps on the bench.

It was a lot of money for Man United to spend on a player of his age, and the jury is still out regarding whether or not it will prove to be a smart signing long-term, but Souness’ comments already look extremely foolsish.

Souness said that Casemiro was lucky to be playing with “great players”, and chanelled his inner Eamon Dunphy when saying that the Brazilian himself is not a “great player”.

He went as far as describing him as a “steady Eddie”.

Graeme Souness on Casemiro

He said: “There’s a lot of work that the untrained eye doesn’t see. Filling spaces, preventing passes into his two central defenders behind him.

“He was playing with great players, he’s not a great player. He’s never been a great player. I see him as a steady Eddie who will help Manchester United be more solid in midfield.

“I don’t think he’s got any great range in passing. I don’t think he’s going to make other people play. The Real Madrid team, midfield especially, is full of footballing types. He’s 30-years-old, and at £70 million, that’s too much money.

“I don’t see him making then any better when they have the ball.”

👎 “Casemiro’s played with great players but he’s never been a great player.” 💷 “He’s 30-years-old and at £60m or £70m it is too much money.” 🤷‍♂️ “I don’t see him making United any better when they have the ball.” Graeme Souness believes #MUFC signing Casemiro is a mistake! 👀 pic.twitter.com/BZbDY9tGwa — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 22, 2022

Since then, Casemiro has been one of the best midfielders in the league and the World Cup, while undeniably making Man United better when they don’t have the ball. The thing Souness said he would not do.

This season also saw Souness say Brighton where wrong to appoint Roberto de Zerbi, as he “doesn’t know the Premier League“, but he is finding it quite easy thus far.

With terrible predictions this regular, he should expect a raise and a promotion from talkSPORT any day now.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: casemiro, Graeme Souness