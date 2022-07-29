Glenn Whelan tipped to manage Ireland following latest career development

A top professional.

Glenn Whelan has been tipped to manage Ireland by manager Joey Barton following his latest career development.

Whelan has been added to the Bristol Rovers coaching team, though he will also be able to play for the League 1 side if called upon.

The 38-year-old Irishman played a crucial role on the pitch in last season’s promotion to League 1 for Bristol, so it’s no surprise that Barton wants him to stick around in some capacity.

Ever the professional, Whelan was playing international football for Ireland as recently as three years ago, and has previously said that he feels he could play until he is 40.

Joey Barton was full of praise for the Dubliner, insisting he could manage Ireland one day.

Joey Barton on Glenn Whelan

He said: “Glenn’s influence both on and off the pitch last year was huge. His infectious nature means that it was a no-brainer when the opportunity arose to bring him back as a coach. The experience and knowledge he can pass on to the lads will be a key factor for us moving forward.”

“We’ve had a number of conversations back and forth over the summer because it’s not my place to tell people what to do and great for Whelo that he feels the next stage of his football journey isn’t what it was last year.

“I think he’s got all the attributes to be a fantastic coach. Being an Irishman, could you see him one day managing and coaching Ireland? Yeah, of course I could, with his experience of his playing career and his international career.”

Whelan going into coaching could lead to him ending up in the Ireland setup, as Barton predicted, if he goes down the same route as his former midfield partner Keith Andrews.

Andrews is now involved Stephen Kenny’s senior side, as well as the under 21 team.

Perhaps he will see himself and Whelan lining up alongside each other again soon, hopefully with more successful results.

