Italian footballing icon Gianluca Vialli has died aged 58, his family has confirmed.

Vialli, who went on to enjoy great success as Chelsea manager after an excellent playing career for club and country, died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Vialli scored 16 goals in 59 games for Italy, winning the Serie A with two different clubs, before moving to Chelsea where he won the FA Cup and League Cup both as a player and a manager.

He was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 and announced he had been given the all-clear in 2020 after treatment at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

He was then re-diagnosed with the disease in 2021 and announced last month that he had stepped down from his role as Italy’s national team delegation chief.

It was confirmed by the Italian Football Federation on Friday morning that he had died, aged 58.

Speaking in his book back in 2018, Vialli spoke very eloquently about his diagnosis, and hoped that his story could inspire others.

He wrote: “It’s been a year and I’m back to having a beastly physique, although I still have no certainty of how this match will end. I used to wear a sweater under my shirt so no-one noticed anything. I was still the person everyone knew.”

“I hope my story can inspire people, who are at crucial intersections of their lives, and I hope mine is a book to keep on the bedside table so people can read one or two stories before falling asleep or in the morning as soon as they wake up,” he said.

“Another key phrase that came up during my treatment, hanging on a yellow post-it on the wall, was this: ‘We’re the product of our thoughts’.

“The important thing isn’t winning; it’s thinking like a winner. Life is made up of 10% for what happens to us and 90% for how we deal with it. I hope my story can help others, to deal with what’s happening in the right way.”

