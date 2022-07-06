Ghana receive major World Cup boost with help from former Ireland international

Ireland’s unofficial team at the World Cup?

Ghana have received a major World Cup boost, with Tariq Lamptey and Inaki Williams both declaring for the African side.

It is believed that these switches got over the line with thanks with help from former Ireland international Chris Hughton, who is working with the promising Ghanaian side.

Williams, who was born in Bilbao to Ghanaian parents, boasts an incredible record for Atletico Bilbao in Spain, starting over 200 league games in a row for his side.

Premier League fans will be well aware of what Lamptey brings to the table, but Williams is slightly more of an unknown quantity for those who don’t watch La Liga.

He is an excellent athlete with an eye for goal, and an incredible ability to stretch the play with his pace up front.

Tariq Lamptey has switched international allegiance from England to Ghana 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/oI1eRGo81j — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 6, 2022

Ghana World Cup chances boosted

Lamptey is an extremely exciting prospect, but given England have a ludicrous amount of talent in his position, it would be unlikely he could ever make a proper mark on international football with them.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Reece James and Kyle Walker are just some of the right-backs ahead of the Brighton man in the pecking order.

Brighton’s Lamptey played for the England U21s as recently as March, but speculation began about him potentially playing for Ghana when he turned down a recent call-up for the English underage side.

🚨 The GFA is delighted to announce that Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford Yeboah and Patric Pfeiffer are now available for selection by the @GhanaBlackstars Technical Team https://t.co/94KdLlrFFL — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 6, 2022

Hughton, who managed in England for years, including spells at Newcastle and Nottingham Forest recently took up a role within the Ghanaian setup.

As a result, Hughton’s involvement with the Black Stars could lead to a lot of Irish football fans adopting Ghana as their team for the tournament.

Unfortunately though, the African side find themselves in a difficult group, alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Read next: Harry Maguire likes controversial Cristiano Ronaldo post on Instagram

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: chris hughton, ghana