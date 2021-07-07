Gerard Pique calls out “unfair” penalty rule after Spain elimination

“It does not seem fair”.

Gerard Pique has called out an “unfair” penalty shootout rule after Spain’s elimination from Euro 2020 on Tuesday night.

Pique feels as though the team that goes first has an advantage in penalty shootouts, and that no team should have such an advantage in such important games.

Italy went first against Spain on Tuesday, and despite missing the first penalty, went on to win the shootout, with Spain’s Alvaro Morata missing the crucial shot.

Gerard Pique unhappy with penalty shootout format

He tweeted: “It is no coincidence that the four rounds that have been so much in Euro 2020 like in the Copa America, the team that shoots first has won. Statistics say that the former has more options and in a tournament like this it does not seem fair to me that a draw should make you start at a disadvantage.”

No es casualidad que las cuatro tandas que ha habido tanto en la @EURO2020 como en la @CopaAmerica haya ganado el equipo que primero tira. Las estadísticas dicen que el primero tiene más opciones y en un torneo así no me parece justo que un sorteo haga que empieces con desventaja — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) July 6, 2021

A statistic made headlines after last season’s Europa League Final, where Bruno Fernandes opted for Manchester United to go second in the shootout, despite them then being an alleged 20% less likely to win it as a result.

Penalty shootout format

While many took to Twitter to respond to Pique and point out that no matter what happens, one team has to go first, there actually was an attempt to rectify this issue not too long ago.

In 2017, the Carabao Cup changed their penalty shootout rules to an ABBA format, wherein the team that would go second would get two shots in a row, while the team that shot first would not shoot again until the fourth penalty of the shootout.

At the time, Uefa said: “The hypothesis is that the player taking the second kick in the pair is under greater mental pressure.”

Perhaps inserting this “fairer penalty system” into Europe’s biggest competitions would be a potential solution to Pique’s problem.

