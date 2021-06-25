Georginio Wijnaldum not ruling out walking off the pitch if racially abused by Hungarian fans

Netherlands play in Hungary on Sunday.

Georginio Wijnaldum has said that he is not ruling out walking off the pitch if he or his teammates are racially abused by Hungarian fans on Sunday.

Wijnaldum, who recently signed for PSG from Liverpool, said he will also wear an armband in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

During a number of games in Hungary so far at Euro 2020, cameras have showed a banner displaying an anti-LGBTQ+ message, while Prime Minister Viktor Orban said gay people should “leave our children alone” back in 2020.

Netherlands will take on Czech Republic in Budapest on Sunday, and Wijnaldum has said that he is considering walking off the pitch if he is abused by the local fans.

Georginio Wijnaldum on Hungarian fans

“I’ve thought about it very carefully. I previously indicated that I would walk off but that was easier to say back then because I had never really run into that problem,” Wijnaldum said, via Sky Sports.

“After that, I started to think very hard about it. Gini, you will play in Hungary later in the tournament, what will you do if it happens? What if you play against a weaker team and those fans know that and they antagonise you to get you to walk off the field so that you lose the match?”

“I think I will go to the referee but, to be honest, I’m not sure what my reaction is going to be in the heat of the moment.”

Wijnaldum not ruling out walking off the pitch.

He said: “I’ve never experienced it myself and I hope never to. But if it happens, Uefa must act. They need to realise that if they don’t, they are putting a big responsibility on the players.

“Uefa must protect the players. It shouldn’t be the responsibility of the players.

“Some players have walked off in the past but if you ask them if they felt supported, I think they’ll say they weren’t.

“If the referee, or maybe the opponents, jump in, then the signal is stronger. That’s what I’m thinking right now but I’m not ruling out walking off the field if something like that happens on Sunday.”

Gini Wijnaldum, as he is often known, has had an extremely impressive Euro 2020 so far, scoring three goals in three games for Netherlands.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Euro 2020, Georginio Wijnaldum, netherlands