Former League of Ireland star ready for big season in the Championship

That’s how you get pre-season started.

Georgie Kelly got his pre-season campaign off to a dream start with Rotherham on Thursday, with two goals in a win over Fleetwood Town.

Kelly’s time in England has not gone according to plan so far, largely due to an injury that prevented him from getting a proper run in the side.

However, he ended the season on the highest of high notes, scoring an excellent goal that helped them seal promotion to the Championship, sending the fans absolutely bonkers in the process.

The scenes 🤯 Rotherham have a TWO goal advantage!

This goal alone could be seen as enough to make the former Bohs man a Rotherham legend, but he seems determined not to rest on his laurels.

In a behind-closed-doors friendly, Kelly bagged a brace against Fleetwood, the second of which was a penalty.

🇭🇷| A useful run-out against Fleetwood Town last night.🐟 Due to the behind-closed-doors nature of the game, we can't provide you with highlights, but we did catch Georgie's penalty on-camera for this matchday snippet.

Millers boss Paul Warne said after the game: “The lads were obviously leggy because of the work that we’ve done out here. I asked them after the game how they felt and they admitted it, but I didn’t want them to feel fresh, I wanted them to reveal a bit of character.”

While it’s foolish to look too deeply into one pre-season match, it does bode well that Kelly is still clearly playing with the confidence he finished last season with.

He signed for Rotherham after an excellent season with Bohs, which saw him tear it up on the European stage, as he made the Aviva Stadium his second home on the impressive cup run.

If Kelly does hit the ground running in the Championship, he will have fellow Irishmen Chiedozie Ogbene and JJ Kayode by his side helping share the attacking output in the difficult league.

