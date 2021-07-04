George Hamilton hits back at viewer over “bitter” RTÉ commentary claim

“Pathetic”.

George Hamilton has hit back at a viewer who took to social media to complain about his Euro 2020 commentary.

Hamilton was doing commentary for RTÉ for Saturday night’s game between England and Ukraine, and one viewer at home was not too pleased with the job he was doing.

He felt that the veteran commentator was not giving England enough credit for their impressive 4-0 victory, and he took to Twitter to voice his opinion.

Tagging Hamilton and RTÉ, he said that Hamilton and Stuey Byrne were both “refusing to give England any credit for this win or even say a positive word”. He also called the commentary team “bitter”.

Hamilton initially responded quite calmly, simply saying: “Gave them plenty of credit. Fact that they were gifted three of their four goals had to be acknowledged.”

When the viewer said that Hamilton’s “whining about meaningless passing stats” was “infantile”, the RTÉ commentator’s response was quite a great deal sterner.

It’s expected that Hamilton will be back on the commentary beat for England’s semi-final against Denmark, on Wednesday, where Irish eyes will surely be watching.

Pundits respond to England win

Elsewhere in the world of punditry, England received widespread praise for their dominant victory against Ukraine.

Jose Mourinho was extremely impressed with the English performance, even going so far as to give Luke Shaw credit for his two assists and solid defensive work.

Mourinho said: “Of course it was a good performance, they made it easier. As I was expecting when we spoke last time, it should have been an easy game for England.

“It was always under control. No problems at all, no injuries, no suspensions and a semi-final that of course is going to be more difficult because Denmark is a much better team than Ukraine.

“England are confident, they feel it is probably coming home.”

