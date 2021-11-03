Gavin Kilkenny to miss out on Ireland squad again

A real shame.

Bournemouth’s Gavin Kilkenny looks set to once again miss out on the Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg.

Kilkenny, who has seriously impressed at Bournemouth so far this season, will instead play for the Irish Under 21s in their European Championship qualifiers against Italy and Sweden.

Ireland Under 21 squad announced

Jim Crawford named a seriously strong squad for these games, with some big names returning to the fray.

Southampton’s Will Smallbone returns to the squad after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, while Derby County’s Festy Ebosele also returns to the squad following injury.

One of the most exciting additions to the squad is West Ham United’s Armstrong Oko-Flex, who has received his first Under 21 callup.

Oko-Flex played incredibly well for West Ham against a young Manchester United side a few weeks ago, and is an exciting

The squad in full can be seen here:

CONFIRMED | Your Ireland U21s squad for Italy/Sweden qualifiers 🇮🇪 ▪️First U21 call-up for Oko-Flex

▪️Smallbone and Ebosele return 12/11 | 🇮🇪 vs 🇮🇹

16/11 | 🇮🇪 vs 🇸🇪 Full squad & ticket details 👉 https://t.co/2G18aahpj9#IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/6iLZSQUhmK — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 3, 2021

Gavin Kilkenny

There are a few potential reasons as to why Kilkenny is still not in the senior team, the most important being that these are big games for the Under 21s, and he will be a crucial part of the team.

While it would be a great experience to be in the squad against Portugal, it would be unlikely that he’d play, so Kenny is probably thinking back to his time as Under 21 manager, and looking at it from that perspective.

However, a player in his form in a team that is currently top of the Championship and unbeaten will always feel hard done by not to be playing at the best possible level.

His manager Scott Parker recently sung his praises recently, also outlining the attitude of Irish goalkeeper Mark Travers.

He said: “They were fringe players or didn’t play a lot of minutes, but they have earned the right to say that they are my players to get into the team.

“They got into the team by what they did in training and how they held themselves there with their performances. Them boys have been performing very well, but the next challenge for them is to be consistent and keep playing well.”

