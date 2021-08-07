Gavin Kilkenny impresses in Championship league opener

Scott Parker had some kind words for the Irishman.

The Championship got back under way on Friday night, and it did so in some exciting fashion. Bournemouth played out a 2-2 draw against West Brom at the Vitality Stadium, and there were some really impressive Irish performances on the night – none more so than Gavin Kilkenny.

Kilkenny impressed in pre-season for the Cherries, who just about missed out on promotion last season. He was rewarded for his performances by manager Scott Parker and given a start in the opening Championship game.

He played as the deepest midfielder in a three, and pulled the strings excellently throughout the night. He kept the ball well, and dictated play during the close match. Speaking after the game, Scott Parker praised Kilkenny and fellow Irish international Mark Travers, who started the game in goal.

Scott Parker on Gavin Kilkenny

He said: “Gavin Kilkenny, and Mark Travers – overall I’m pleased. This is a good result tonight, it’s against a team that has just come out of the Premier League last year and their style can be difficult, sometimes you can get sucked into that.

“For the young players and in terms of their experience of the Championship, it won’t come more brutal and physical than that.”

And it wasn’t just Parker who was impressed by the young Dublin man’s performance, as Bournemouth fans voted him their man of the match for the second game in a row.

Miniesta 😉 For the second week in a row, @gavkilkenny10 is your @MSP_Capital Man of the Match 👏 The shirt winner has been DMed 📧#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/4tTZKurVIU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 7, 2021

Bournemouth 2-2 West Brom

Elsewhere in the same game, Irishmen Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson both got on the scoresheet, and could both really enjoy a season battling for promotion in the Championship.

Robinson and O’Shea were both among West Brom’s better performers in the Premier League last season, while Travers and Kilkenny will be hoping just to establish themselves as first team starters for a Bournemouth side that will also be pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

All square again! Dara O'Shea brought West Brom back to level terms nodding home a lofted Townsend cross. Game on for the second half! ⚽️ Watch live on Sky Sports Football 📺pic.twitter.com/f8CfQM0mUl — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 6, 2021

Stephen Kenny is definitely a fan of Kilkenny’s playing style and abilities, so we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see him in his plans soon enough.

Read More About: bournemouth, Championship, Gavin Kilkenny, scott parker