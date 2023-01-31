Gavin Kilkenny secures loan move for regular football

Hopefully he will be back playing again.

Gavin Kilkenny has secured a loan move to Charlton Athletic, in the hunt for regular football.

Kilkenny has signed for Charlton on loan from Bournemouth, having been with Stoke for the first half of the season.

The move to Stoke did not work out as planned for Kilkenny, as he only made three league appearances for the Championship side.

He will now play for Charlton, under Dean Holden, who was the manager of Stoke for a short period of time this season.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Kilkenny seemed excited by the idea of trying to help Charlton rise up the table.

He said: “It’s obviously a huge club and it’s a really great opportunity for me. I really enjoyed working with Dean Holden at Stoke, albeit briefly, and I want to repay the faith he has shown in me by bringing me here. Hopefully we can start pushing up the table to get this club back where it belongs.”

Speaking about the signing, Holden made it clear that Charlton were lucky to sign a player of Kilkenny’s pedigree given where they currently are.

“Gavin is a player I know well, having worked with him at Stoke. We are very fortunate we could get him, especially given the number of games he played in Bournemouth’s promotion campaign to the Premier League last season. He has got bags of energy, very good technical ability and a top class attitude,” Holden said.

Charlton are currently 15th in League One, so signing a 22-year-old who has played a number of games at the top of the Championship is quite an impressive piece of business.

Having represented Ireland at every underage level, the young Dubliner will hope this loan move is a real kickstarter for his career.

