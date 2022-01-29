Latest on Gavin Bazunu amid Championship interest

The young Dubliner is making waves…

Gavin Bazunu is attracting interest from Championship clubs, which will come as no surprise to any Irish football fan.

Middlesbrough are said to be extremely interested in bringing the young Firhouse man in on loan, with Chris Wilder said to be a big fan.

However, quotes from Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley suggest there is very little chance of him leaving League One for the Championship.

Bazunu is currently on loan from Manchester City, and for him to go to Middlesbrough, he would have to be first recalled by the Premier League leaders, which seems unlikely.

Danny Cowley on Gavin Bazunu’s future

According to the Portsmouth News, he said: “There is no recall, the clause is if Manchester City get into serious injury concerns with the goalkeepers.

“And they have a few in front of Gavin, not loads, but enough to suggest that won’t happen.

“We would have to be very unlucky should that occur, but then again not much has gone for us at the moment.

“Gavin has been incredible for us at every level in terms of improving the team, working towards the game idea and value for money.” Gavin Bazunu’s future While Cowley is right, as City do have Ederson, Scott Carson and Zack Steffen all ready to play in goal if needs be, it is not unlikely that if Bazunu did return, he would start to rise through the ranks. Less than 12 months ago, it seemed as though Bazunu was not even Ireland’s second choice goalkeeper, as it seemed as though he was behind Mark Travers, Darren Randolph and Caoimhin Kelleher. Going into 2022, he is one of the most exciting young keepers in the world, and it’s clear to see why Middlesbrough want him to help with their promotion push.

Wilder is clearly a fan of the Irish talent, as he has already brought Aaron Connolly in loan, and he is allegedly also working to sign Jeff Hendrick, as well as Bazunu.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gavin bazunu