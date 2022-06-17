Southampton poke fun at bitter rivals with Gavin Bazunu confirmation tweet

Cheeky…

Southampton have poked fun at their bitter rivals with their tweet confirming the arrival of Gavin Bazunu’s arrival to the club.

The signing was confirmed on Friday afternoon, though news broke earlier in the week, suggesting that the deal was essentially done.

The Ireland international said what every Irish fan wanted to hear upon his arrival, saying he would be getting regular football at Southampton.

The Firhouse native said he was delighted to get the deal over the line, and he’s excited to see what Premier League life has in store for him.

Speaking about the signing, Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “As a club, we are always on the lookout for young talent and Gavin is a very exciting addition to the squad.

“We believe he has tremendous potential to improve and will give us great competition for places in the goalkeeping department.

“He is a goalkeeper with a very modern style of play, comfortable in the build-up phase, who has developed physically through some very important loan moves early in his career.

“He is already an international goalkeeper, which is very rare for his age. Coming from Manchester City, we know he has learned from some of the very best coaches and teammates, and coming here gives him more opportunities to develop his game through playing in the Premier League.”

Gavin Bazunu officially signs for Southampton

Before the official announcement, Southampton went down the petty route and retweeted a tweet from Portstmouth which named Bazunu their Player of the Season.

Southampton and Portsmouth fans do not typically get on too well with each other, with the two clubs embroiled in a heated rivalry.

The long-standing rivalry is only added to by Bazunu’s signing, and the subsequent tweet designed to rile the Pompey fans up as much as possible.

