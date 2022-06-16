The best and most important aspect of the Gavin Bazunu deal

A crucial bit of information.

It was reported on Thursday that Southampton had reached a deal with Manchester City to sign Gavin Bazunu for an undisclosed fee.

It is believed that the fee is somewhere in the region of £10 million pounds, a price that both clubs should be quite happy with.

But the happiest person involved should be Bazunu himself, as it is one of the best possible deals he could have gotten for himself.

Obviously there were a lot of clubs interested in the young goalkeeper, based on his incredible Ireland performances and how he played for Portsmouth all season.

Given his age though (20), it would make sense if some of the clubs interested in Bazunu only wanted him to be a squad player.

After all, 20 is young for an outfield player, but for a goalkeeper, it’s practically unheard of.

It’s believed that Newcastle attempted to hijack the transfer, and while the idea of playing for the richest club in the world may have been tempting to Bazunu, Southampton made an assurance that he would be their first-choice goalkeeper.

This was the most important part of any deal Bazunu made this summer, as a season on the bench (even for an excellent team) would have stifled his progression.

He needs to be playing regular football, and it sounds like at Southampton, he will be.

Bazunu will face competition from fellow keepers Alex McCarthy and Willy Caballero to be the Saints’ No. 1, but if Ralph Hasenhuttl was willing to spend £10 million on the 20-year-old, we imagine he will be prioritised over the two more senior players.

Southampton are yet to officially confirm the news, though it is expected at any point over the next few days.

