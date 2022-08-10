Southampton transfer news bodes well for Gavin Bazunu

He’s making that spot his own…

Southampton’s latest transfer news bodes well for Gavin Bazunu going forward, following a tough start to the Premier League.

Bazunu started Southampton’s first game of the season against Spurs, a 4-1 defeat against Antonio Conte’s side.

It was a tough start to life at the top for the Firhouse man, but Bazunu could have done nothing about at least three of the goals, with his defence doing him no favours on the day.

While some may have feared whether or not Ralph Hasenhuttl would opt to stick with such a young goalkeeper after a tough start, the latest transfer news implies the manager knows exactly who he wants his No. 1 goalkeeper to be.

Gavin Bazunu and Southampton transfer news

The Saints are reportedly listening to offers for Alex McCarthy, who was on the bench for the loss against Spurs.

An experienced keeper, McCarthy would have provided some stiff competition for Bazunu, but it appears Southampton are happy to let him leave the club.

McCarthy is still only 32 years of age, and has been capped for England, so one would imagine that there will be interest in him from other English sides.

It is also a testament to how highly Hasenhuttl rates the Ireland goalkeeper that he

Bazunu does still have competition though, after Mateusz Lis’ arrival on a free transfer this summer, while veteran shotstopper Willy Caballero is also still on the books at Southampton.

At his young age, the Ireland international will know that a bad run of form will see pressure on him rise, especially with a few other goalkeepers vying for his spot.

This is a similar challenge to the one facing Mark Travers facing Bournemouth, following their latest activity in the transfer window. More on that here.

Read next: Troy Parrott’s new and improved attitude continues to shine through

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gavin bazunu