It looks like he has found his first-choice goalkeeper.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has spoken about the transfer business his club conducted this summer, particularly the signing of Gavin Bazunu.

Bazunu signed for £13 million from Manchester City, in what was the perfect move for the young Ireland international.

Speaking shortly after the deal was confirmed, Hasnhuttl said that Bazunu was brought in to provide competition for the rest of the goalkeepers in his squad, which caused a bit of concern for Irish fans.

However, Bazunu’s performances in pre-season have shown that he is definitely the best keeper at the club, and that he is going to be a Premier League No. 1 this season.

Hasenhuttl’s latest comments also go some way in providing assurance that Bazunu is his main man this season.

Ralph Hasenhuttl on Gavin Bazunu to Southampton

He said: “I think that especially the young players we have brought in are very good. They were good to get. Because we have shown last season that young players will get a good chance to play here.

“The good young ones wanted to come to us, which is good because we have no £40 or £50 million transfers, and we will not do it in the future.”

Hasenhuttl is one of few managers who will trust such a young player to be his first-choice keeper this season, such is the nature of the manager and the talent that Bazunu possesses.

Gavin Bazunu at Southampton

Bazunu could well be the youngest first-choice keeper in the Premier League next season, with fellow Irishman Mark Travers the second youngest.

Travers, who has been Bournemouth’s first-choice goalkeeper for a year now, is only 23 years of age, while Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson are both 24 and 25 respectively.

Bazunu performing well at Southampton this season should see him remain Ireland’s first-choice keeper going forward, with Travers and Caoimhin Kelleher hot on his tail.

