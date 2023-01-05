Gavin Bazunu’s Southampton suffer another awful defeat, but is he to blame?

Another bad day at the office…

Gavin Bazunu’s Southampton side suffered a shocking defeat to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, meaning new manager Nathan Jones has lost all four games in charge of the club.

His side failed to register a shot on target, at home, against their relegation rivals. Truly unacceptable stuff from the young side.

And unfortunately, a lot of attention is being aimed at the fact that they failed to keep a clean sheet, again.

Bazunu has only kept one clean sheet this season, and while he hasn’t exactly been the best goalkeeper in the league, some perspective is needed with regards to his performances.

Last night is the perfect example. Southampton were not testing Dean Henderson in the Forest goal, but they did look relatively in control at 0-0.

That was until Lyanco gifted Forest a goal by making a mistake when trying to play out from the back. It was a goal that Bazunu could do nothing about, and his clean sheet was gone.

Gavin Bazunu at Southampton

Bazunu has made mistakes too this season, but what is happening more often is him being let down by the defenders in front of him.

Jones has to take accountability too, as he got his team selection all wrong on Wednesday night.

Nathan Jones reflects on tonight's defeat:

He played a flat back five against Forest at home, when his side have been struggling to score goals. Immediately this had the fans in the stadium convinced that Jones was playing for a draw in a game where they really needed three points.

Bazunu is not immune to criticism. He definitely made an error against Aston Villa, and has had a few shaky moments in goal at times.

But it is a real shame that so much of the conversation about Southampton’s woes this season are being put down to him and his inexperience, when in reality, the problems at the club are far more serious.

