Southampton and Man City agree deal for Gavin Bazunu

Southampton and Manchester City have agreed a deal for Gavin Bazunu, with a medical due to take place in the coming days.

Journalist David Sneyd reported the news on Wednesday afternoon, with both clubs having come to an agreement after negotiations started earlier in the window.

Reports last week stated that Southampton would pay £10 million for the former Shamrock Rovers starlet, though that has not yet been confirmed.

If the Saints do get one of the most exciting goalkeepers in football for a price like that, it looks like an excellent piece of business.

Bazunu missed out on this international window with a back injury, with Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher coming in and doing a relatively good job in his place.

After a great year as Ireland’s No. 1 and a very impressive loan spell with Portsmouth, it is unsurprising that Baznuu has got his move to a team in the top flight.

Southampton recently let Fraser Forester go to Spurs on a free transfer, with 32-year-old Alex McCarthy seemingly now Bazunu’s competition for the No. 1 jersey.

Given Southampton have signed him on a permanent basis, and he is only 20 years of age, it would come as no surprise to see the Dubliner start the season on the bench.

However, if he is given a chance to impress in pre-season, he could easily be the Saints’ first-choice keeper going into the new season.

McCarthy missed a large part of last season through injury, and Ralph Hasenhuttl could be looking to prioritise the younger talent.

Bazunu joins fellow Irishmen Shane Long and Will Smallbone at Southampton’s first-team, with the latter having had an excellent international break with the Ireland under 21s.

