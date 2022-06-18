Gavin Bazunu puts Irish fears to bed with Southampton comments

That’s what we want to hear.

Gavin Bazunu’s move to Southampton from Manchester City was confirmed on Friday afternoon, to the delight of Irish fans.

However, many Irish football fans were rightfully concerned about Bazunu’s potential lack of playing time at such a big club, given his age and relative inexperience.

It’s extremely rare to see a 20-year-old be a first-choice goalkeeper at a Premier League club, but such is the nature of Bazunu’s talents, that it does seem like the most likely outcome here.

Especially if Bazunu himself’s comments are anything to go by.

Gavin Bazunu on Southampton move

#SaintsFC is delighted to announce the signing of Gavin Bazunu from @ManCity on a five-year deal! 😇 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 17, 2022

Speaking after the news broke, the former Shamrock Rovers keeper said: “I’m delighted to be here. It’s been in the works for a few weeks and I’m really happy that we’ve got everything over the line, and I’m just excited to see what’s ahead.

“I feel like it’s a place I can come and develop and learn my game. The biggest thing is opportunity – the fact that I can come here and have a chance to play regular football. Just to be given that opportunity to fight for my place is the biggest thing that I could’ve asked for.”

Bazunu saying that he put playing regular football first when he made his decision to join Southampton would imply he has had assurances made to him about his position at the club.

Somewhat worryingly, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said that Bazunu was there to “provide competition” for the spot of goalkeeper at Southampton, but he did go on to say that the move would provide the Firhouse keeper with “more opportunities to develop his game through playing in the Premier League.”

It all seems to sound good for Bazunu, who chose Southampton above Newcastle, among other teams.

Roll on the start of the new season.

