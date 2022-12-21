Gavin Bazunu’s error on Tuesday could prove costly

His performances need to improve.

Gavin Bazunu could find himself in trouble at Southampton, following the appointment of new manager Nathan Jones.

This comes after Ralph Hasenhuttl, the man who signed Bazunu, was sacked following Southampton’s poor start to the season.

Hasenhuttl did a rare thing at the start of the season, and made Bazunu is starting goalkeeper, despite the young Ireland international only being 20 years of age.

There have been some errors so far this season on Bazunu’s part, but he certainly doesn’t look to be any worse than the defenders playing in front of him.

However, what happened on Tuesday night won’t have helped his case too much.

Gavin Bazunu error vs Lincoln City

Bazunu scored an own-goal that saw his side go a goal down at home against Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.

(Sky Sports deleted their video so I'll try again). Keepers are so often given the benefit of the doubt by referees, but not here. Fair play to O'Connor but you want Bazunu to be that bit stronger…https://t.co/LDYtjjn79J — Kenny's Kids 🇮🇪 (@KennysKids) December 20, 2022

Southampton came back and won the game 2-1 thanks to a brace from Che Adams, but this sort of error is not what Bazunu needed as competitive football returned.

New manager Martin has put his faith in youth before, and there is every chance he will continue to do so with Bazunu, but with the experienced Alex McCarthy on the bench, it may not be long before the young Firhouse man starts to struggle for minutes.

Bazunu was one of the most sought-after young players in the world this summer, and he chose to make the move to Southampton because he valued playing time.

Newcastle and Liverpool were both interested, but he made the decision to go somewhere where he was most likely to play.

With the manager who signed him gone, he will know that he is more at risk than ever of being dropped to the bench.

Monday night’s Premier League game against Brighton now all of a sudden feels like a major one for Bazunu’s immediate future.

Read next: Simon Jordan continues to stick the boot in on Gary Neville

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gavin bazunu