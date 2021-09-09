Footage released of all 10 of Gavin Bazunu’s saves against Serbia

What a performance.

With the dust beginning to settle on this international break, Republic of Ireland fans can now have a more level-headed approach to what was a rollercoaster of a week, when Gavin Bazunu announced himself to the world as an incredible prospect with some amazing saves.

From the euphoric highs to being a goal up against and Portugal, and creating chance after chance, to losing the game 2-1 in the dying moments thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo brace.

Then Ireland had the disaster of a game against Azerbaijan, before restoring some pride with a hard-fought draw against Serbia.

But the one constant throughout these three games was the brilliance of 19-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

From his penalty save against Ronaldo, to his man-of-the-match win against Serbia, the teenager looked completely unphased by the difficult job he was tasked with.

Gavin Bazunu saves vs Serbia.

The FAI have now released highlights of Bazunu’s peformance against Serbia, with all 10 of his saves being compiled into one clip. It’s a testament to his impressive performance that it is genuinely quite difficult to determine which of the stops was the best.

Take a look here:

The Yellow Wall 💛 Such an incredible performance deserves a compilation, all 🔟 of Gavin Bazunu's saves 👇 Which one is your favourite? #COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #IRLSRB pic.twitter.com/LyiBovUpSH — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 9, 2021

While his saves were of course eye-catching, his composure on the ball shouldn’t be ignored either.

Specifically, there was one moment while Ireland were chasing the game, where the Portsmouth keeper got the ball out of his feet well, and pinged the ball into Andrew Omobamidele, who went on to launch an attack.

Full highlights of the game can be seen here:

Darren Randolph passes the torch to Gavin Bazunu.

After the international break, Bazunu posted on his Instagram thanking the Irish fans for their warm support at the Aviva Stadium and online.

Darren Randolph, who was Ireland’s number one before Bazunu, was more than happy to share some kind words with the 19-year-old.

The West Ham keeper commented: “There will be many more Man of the Matches to come Gav! Get that trophy cabinet built now youngster!”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gavin bazunu, Republic of Ireland