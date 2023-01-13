Gavin Bazunu wins Premier League Save of the Month

He’s having quite the week.

Gavin Bazunu has picked up the Premier League Save of the Month for a stop he made against Liverpool for Southampton.

Because of the World Cup that landed in between, Bazunu’s save was actually the best save of both November and December, according to the Premier League.

Bazunu’s save came in a defeat to Liverpool, with the Saints losing 3-1 despite the Irishman’s excellent stop.

The ball was played across the box to Mo Salah, who had the entire goal to aim at, but Bazunu rushed out and made himself as big as possible, spreading his arms and legs and blocking the ball from going in.

Gavin Bazunu Save of the Month

Congratulations on your first SOTM Award, Gavin! 💪 pic.twitter.com/4FgKwUq9RE — Premier League (@premierleague) January 13, 2023

It was an excellent save, and picking up this award will surely see his confidence improve, after what has been an undeniably difficult start to life in the Premier League.

Bazunu’s Southampton side are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, and will have a difficult task on their hands to stay up this season.

But things do feel like they might be looking up for Nathan Jones’ side, after two huge wins in both of England’s cup competitions.

Last week saw the Saints defeat Crystal Palace away from home in the FA Cup, before they pulled off a miracle win over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Not only did Southampton pull off the upset against Pep Guardiola’s side, but Bazunu also kept a clean sheet against his former club, becoming only the second goalkeeper to do so this season.

Speaking after the game, the young Firhouse man said: “When you work on defending, these results will come.

“What we’ve been working on the past few weeks, the players in front of me have been absolutely amazing…

“Coming off the last two results I think we can take a lot of positivity, and bring this momentum into the game on Saturday.”

