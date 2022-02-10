Gavin Bazunu Portsmouth save compilation is genuinely ridiculous

What an exciting talent this young man is.

Gavin Bazunu has been named as the EFL’s top rated goalkeeper under the age of 21, and Irish football fans will be well aware of the standard the young man can play at.

At 19 years of age, he has established himself as Ireland’s number one goalkeeper, and he is performing excellently at Portsmouth on a weekly basis.

The Manchester City loanee has become a fan-favourite with the League One side, but based on the way his career is going so far, it would be very surprising if he sticks around at that level for long.

There was reported interest from a number of Championship clubs in January, and while that was always going to be unlikely, it shows the sort of teams that have their eye on him at the minute.

Gavin Bazunu Portsmouth saves

🧤 Gavin Bazunu: Officially the @EFL's top rated goalkeeper under 21 🖐 As part of Youth Development Week, here are five reasons why#RaisedInTheEFL | #Pompey pic.twitter.com/Ain42qPdLI — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) February 10, 2022

And what is even more incredible is that this compilation does not include any of the world class saves he made for Ireland in 2021, of which there were a few.

Portsmouth are currently in 11th place in League One, and while a playoff finish is still mathematically still possible, it does feel quite unlikely.

However this is not for the lack of trying on Bazunu’s part, who has been one of the team’s better performers so far this season.

Gavin Bazunu’s future

The young Firhouse man is likely to return to Man City at the end of the season, where he will then look for another loan option.

If he has another few great performances for Ireland, he could end up with interest from some European sides, though a decent Championship side seems like the most likely option for now.

However, he could be looking at his countryman Caoimhin Kelleher, and how many chances he is getting to impress as Liverpool’s second choice keeper.

Learning from both Pep Guardiola and Ederson could be even more valuable than a loan move.

