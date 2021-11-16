What is Gavin Bazunu’s next step?

We’ve taken a look at some of his options.

The past few days have seen Gavin Bazunu gain worldwide appreciation for his performance against Luxembourg, and one save in particular.

This save from 19-year-old Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu 😱 (via @RTEsoccer)pic.twitter.com/1Mpcc1XB7v — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 14, 2021

But those who have been watching him for longer than a few weeks knew he had this sort of ability in the locker, he is just being given a chance to showcase it by Stephen Kenny.

His man-of-the-match performance at home against Serbia confirmed for many what others believed beforehand – Bazunu is the real deal.

We’ve taken a look at some of his options, and what he might do next.

Gavin Bazunu options

Return to Manchester City

While there aren’t many clubs we’d recommend sitting on the bench at, City under Pep Guardiola is one of them.

If Bazunu goes back to City next season, he could be in line to start Carabao Cup games, and learn under one of the greatest managers of all time.

Plus, we’d imagine he’d pick up a thing or two from Ederson as well.

A Premier League loan move

He is currently on loan with Portsmouth at League One, but his four clean sheets in a row for Ireland have shown the world that he is ready for a bigger challenge.

If Bazunu thinks the best thing for him is to continue playing regularly, a loan move to a Premier League team should be on the cards.

Perhaps one of the teams who gets promoted this season, or a lower mid-table team, where he will face loads of shots and really show what he can do.

Elsewhere in Europe

Failing that, it could be an idea for the young man to leave England, and try get some football with a good European team.

Perhaps a Europa League team, where he will be playing two games a week and really coming to terms with the pressure of being a goalkeeper, would be the best thing for him at his young age.

Whatever it is he does decide to do, he is in an extremely convenient position, given his age. If his next move doesn’t work, it’s not time to give up, by a long shot.

In fact, if he’s not playing top-level football for another five years, that still wouldn’t be the end of the world, as he would only be 24.

One thing is for sure though, Bazunu is an incredible talent that can’t afford to be wasted.

