Gavin Bazunu buzzing after win over former club Man City

Gavin Bazunu kept a clean sheet against his former club Manchester City on Wednesday night, in a win that saw his Southampton side advance to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

Perhaps what was most amazing about Southampton’s win over Man City was that Bazunu was not even the more busy of the two goalkeepers, as the home team really deserved their 2-0 win.

Despite it being one of his more quiet evenings of the season, Bazunu still had a lot to do, as he was responsible for keeping his defenders in the right shape and dealing with a number of crosses that came across his box.

Plus, his distribution on the night was simply magnificent.

Some of Gavin Bazunu's passing last night was delightful 🎯🔥 Ederson, eat you heart out.#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/nSC3b1PcB4 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) January 12, 2023

Gavin Bazunu vs Man City

Speaking after the game, the Ireland international seemed unsurprised that his side picked up such a good result against his former team, and he praised new manager Nathan Jones for his efforts on the training ground.

Bazunu said: “It’s massive. It’s not just me, it’s the whole team. We’ve worked so hard since the new manager’s come in on defending the box and being hard to beat. He (James Ward-Prowse) says it all the time, we need to be a hard team to play against.

“When you work on defending, these results will come.

“What we’ve been working on the past few weeks, the players in front of me have been absolutely amazing…

“Coming off the last two results I think we can take a lot of positivity, and bring this momentum into the game on Saturday.”

Southampton take on Everton this Saturday in what is undeniably one of the biggest games of the season so far for both sides.

A win for Everton would see them rise out of the relegation zone, while three points for the Saints would see them go level with Frank Lampard’s side.

Kickoff from Goodison Park is at 3pm on Saturday.

