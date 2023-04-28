Gavin Bazunu responds to being dropped vs Bournemouth

Southampton tried to make a change…

Gavin Bazunu was dropped in the Premier League for the first time this season for Southampton’s crucial game against Bournemouth on Thursday night.

Southampton faced Bournemouth at home, knowing that a win could have brought them to within three points of safety.

However, the game did not go the way the Saints’ fans will have wanted, as they lost 1-0 to Gary O’Neil’s side.

Alex McCarthy was brought in to replace young Bazunu, and the change did not have the desired effect, as he failed to keep a clean sheet.

Gavin Bazunu dropped vs Bournemouth

This was Bazunu’s first time being dropped in the Premier League since he signed for Southampton this summer, though he has been on the bench for a few cup games this season.

Speaking after the game, manager Ruben Selles explained that Bazunu wasn’t happy to be dropped, but attempted to justify the decision.

He said: “Of course he wasn’t happy. But he understood the decision.

“He is the young goalkeeper with the most minutes in Europe as we have said and he’s had a good season in the Premier League.

“But I made the decision together with the rest of the technical staff using some of the facts that we just need to give it a try. Alex has been training and competing really well and he showed us a good level today. The conversation has been clear and direct as usual with all three goalkeepers and with the direction that we took for the game.”

With Southampton now with one foot in the Championship for next season, Bazunu may be happy to be facing a year of development in a league with far less pressure than the Premier League.

Gary Neville smugly brings up previous Arsenal comments – Pundit Arena

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gavin bazunu