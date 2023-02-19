Gavin Bazunu helps keeps clean sheet against Chelsea with excellent save

That’s more like it from the young goalkeeper.

Gavin Bazunu kept his second clean sheet of the Premier League season against Chelsea, and he put in an excellent performance in the process.

Bazunu is being praised by Southampton fans for what many are calling his best performance in a Saints’ jersey, and it’s hard to argue with them.

Chelsea had 17 shots, five of which were on target, and Bazunu managed to keep Graham Potter’s side at bay.

One save in particular was truly special, and the sort of heroics Irish fans have become quite used to.

Conor Gallagher did well in the box to make himself a bit of space to take a shot, and he absolutely blasted the ball goalwards.

Bazunu managed to get a strong hand to the ball, and tipped it out for a corner.

Gavin Bazunu vs Chelsea

It is somewhat ironic that Bazunu’s best performance of the season came against Chelsea, considering the London club have been linked with the goalkeeper over the past few days.

Southampton do remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League despite the three points picked up on Saturday, though it will fill the squad with confidence going into the business end of the season.

The Saints won the game just days after manager Nathan Jones was sacked after just over three months in charge.

While this was a massive win for Southampton, and for Bazunu on a personal level, it could spell real trouble for Potter.

He is now the bookmakers’ favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked, though reports from around Chelsea suggest he is in no immediate danger.

Highlights from the game between Chelsea and Southampton can be seen here:

Read next: Seamus Coleman scores stunning winner as Everton beat Leeds in relegation six-pointer

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gavin bazunu