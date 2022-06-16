Gavin Bazunu move could put pressure on Caoimhin Kelleher

His arm might be twisted into making a decision…

News emerged on Wednesday afternoon that Southampton and Manchester City had agreed a deal for Gavin Bazunu, with the goalkeeper set to join the Saints any day now.

It is an excellent move for all parties involved, seemingly. City get some money for a player unlikely to ever feature for them, Southampton get one of the most exciting goalkeepers in the world for a small price, and Bazunu himself has a great chance of playing regular football in the best league in the world.

And while it’s undeniably good news for Bazunu, it could lead to Caoimhin Kelleher being forced to make a difficult decision.

Gavin Bazunu & Caoimhin Kelleher

It is not at all unlikely that Bazunu and Mark Travers are both starting games in the Premier League in a few months, while Kelleher will not be replacing Alisson in the Liverpool team.

While Kelleher did a decent job standing in for Bazunu over the past week, sitting on the bench while Travers and Bazunu try to kick on will only see him fall further down the pecking order in Stephen Kenny’s eyes.

However, he is in a unique position, as he could be the only second-choice goalkeeper in the world who has seen his reputation improve while not playing regularly.

Jurgen Klopp really likes him, referring to him as the best second-choice keeper in the world, and he will continue to get cup games, but is that enough?

It might have been enough if Bazunu and Travers were playing in the Championship, but if they start performing against the best teams in the world, in the most-watched league in the world, Kelleher’s potential place in the team will definitely be at risk.

Perhaps he could sit down with Klopp and demand not only the Carabao Cup, but all FA Cup games too.

He has had the iconic moments, he has the medals – now it’s about playing football.

