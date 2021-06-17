A truly bizarre sequence of events.

Spurs have stopped negotiations with Paulo Fonseca due to financial reasons, while talks are now well underway with Italian football icon Gennaro Gattuso.

Gattuso had been managing Fiorentina but he is due to leave the job after just three weeks in charge. This come as problems are reported to have arisen over the transfer strategy of the club.

Gattuso to Spurs

While Gattuso was officially appointed manager of Fiorentina in May, he was not officially due to begin his duties until 1 July, however now it appears he won’t even get that far.

Spurs, meanwhile, were in advanced talks with Fonseca, though it is believed that the discussions have broken down due to financial issues, with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming taxes were an issue between the two parties.

Romano said that talks collapsed “because of tax issues”, despite the fact the contract had already been completed and set to be signed. He continued: “Fonseca had tax advantages from an Italian law which is not applicable in the UK.”

Paulo Fonseca to Tottenham is 100% OFF. Deal collapsed because of taxes issues despite contract already completed and set to be signed – Fonseca had tax advantages from an Italian law which is not applicable in the UK 🚨⚪️ #THFC Spurs in talks with Gattuso now, as per @DiMarzio. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2021

The Athletic has gone so far as to claim that Spurs are “closing in” on appointing Gattuso as the new manager of the club.

As a player, Gattuso was known as one of the hardest tacklers in recent years, and the former midfielder has quite the CV, which boasts a World Cup and two Champions Leagues.

Spurs “closing in on” appointing Gattuso

Management wise, the 43-year-old replaced Carlo Ancelotti as manager of Napoli in 2019. He was sacked by the club at the end of the 2020/2021 season when he was unable to secure a fourth-place finish for the club.

Spurs fans have had to put up with rumours suggesting Antonio Conte was close to joining the club, as well as links with former manager Mauricio Pochettino, before Fonseca seemed like it was a done deal.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gennaro gattuso, Spurs, Transfers