Gary Neville’s Man United hypocrisy still evident under new manager

Some peculiar comments from the club legend.

Manchester United defeated Norwich 1-0 on Saturday evening in what was undeniably an underwhelming performance from Ralf Rangnick’s men. Gary Neville was quick to point this out after the game, as United did fail to break Norwich down at times.

However, when judging Rangnick’s team selection, he may have overstepped the mark with regards to two players in particular.

Neville said he believed Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles would be “exposed” in the current system, and that by the time United play against a good team, they could be in trouble.

He definitely has a point. Dalot and Telles’ strengths lie in the opposition’s half of the pitch, and they are not the most reliable when it comes to defending.

But Neville’s comments do ring slightly hollow when you listen to what he has said about Harry Maguire and co. over the past number of weeks.

Gary Neville on Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles

Dalot and Telles hardly featured during United’s humiliating run of games where they were battered by Liverpool, torn apart by Manchester City and finally put out of their misery by Watford. £80 million captain, Maguire, and £50 million player, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, however, did.

However, there was no talk about Maguire being United’s main problem, or whether he fit in with the “system”.

Instead, around this time, Neville was referring to Maguire as the future of the club, something that comes back to bite him on a weekly basis at this rate.

Gary Neville Man United comments

He could be proven correct, and Dalot and Telles could well struggle against the better sides in the Premier League. But he would be wise to maintain this same energy when it comes to his criticism of Maguire, Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw.

With Shaw and Maguire, Neville has decided that they are “hungover” from their impressive Euro 2020 campaign during the summer, putting their performances entirely down to that, and hoping nobody looks any further.

It is becoming more and more clear that that Maguire is not in fact the “future” of Manchester United and if he is, the club have some dark days ahead. The sooner Neville realises that, the more his thoughts on United can be trusted.

Gary Neville: “I do think there will be a problem with this system when they play against a team with good full-backs, Dalot and Telles will get exposed." [@footballdaily] pic.twitter.com/ojVhYSPrAq — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 11, 2021

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gary neville, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer