He’s hitting back.

Gary Neville has responded to allegations of xenophobia, following his comments made about new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.

Neville took issue with an interview Boehly did, wherein he said that the English Football League and Premier League could learn a thing or two from American sports.

Boehly said: “People are talking about more money for the pyramid; in the MLB All-Star game this year we made $200m from a Monday and a Tuesday. So we’re thinking we could do a North versus South All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed quite easily.”

Neville took issue with Boehly’s comments, taking to Twitter to say that Americans don’t understand the Premier League and English Football League, and that they “think differently”.

Neville wrote: “I keep saying it but the quicker we get the Regulator in the better. US investment into English football is a clear and present danger to the pyramid and fabric of the game. They just don’t get it and think differently. They also don’t stop till they get what they want!”

Gary Neville responds to xenophobic allegations

Neville faced a backlash for his comments, with some going as far as to say that he was being xenophobic towards Americans.

He took to social media on Sunday to say that he would be responding the same way if there were 14 owners from Bury with intentions of changing the game.

He said: “You’re getting the same “xenophobic” accusations against you as I am. If their (sic) were 14 PL owners from Bury with intentions to change and alter the fabric of the game I would be speaking up in the same way. I don’t think everyone understands the power the 14 US owners would have.”

Neville’s view on American owners could be somewhat skewed by how the Glazer family have conducted business at his former club.

Neville has kicked his protests of the Glazers up a notch this season, saying on live television that they “must” leave Man United a number of times already this season.

