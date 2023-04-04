Gary Neville dodges Jamie Carragher’s Wout Weghorst question

The subject of Cristiano Ronaldo was raised again…

Gary Neville had no choice but to dodge Jamie Carragher’s Wout Weghorst question on Monday Night Football last night.

Carragher was asking Neville about Weghorst, and whether or not he has been an improvement on Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United.

Neville, who said recently that he “loves” Weghorst, said that the answer is more complicated than that, and refused to answer.

Carragher pressed, and continued to press, before Neville did his best at remaining diplomatic.

Gary Neville on Wout Weghorst vs Cristiano Ronaldo

He said: “Personally I don’t think either of them at this moment in time are good enough to be playing centre-forward for United.

“I would have liked there to be a new signing who was basically a brilliant centre-forward.”

Carragher refused to back down when Neville danced around the question, before forcing the former Man United captain into an answer.

Neville said: “Ronaldo now is playing in Saudi Arabia, it wasn’t working at the end, he’s left.

“But I think it’s right and the reason why Ten Hag is picking Weghorst. I’ve put the chart up to show why Ten Hag continues to pick him.”

Ultimately, Carragher asked him one last time who he would pick to start if he were United manager, and Neville stated: “I don’t know who I would pick, I think you would move it between game to game.

“Some games I would pick Weghorst, some games I would pick Ronaldo.

“If I was playing at home at Old Trafford I’d pick Cristiano Ronaldo, if I was playing away from home, I would probably pick Weghorst.”

Weghorst is still yet to score a goal in the Premier League for Man United, despite having played almost every minute for the club since he joined in January.

