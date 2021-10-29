The Derby County manager has torn into Man United’s players.

Wayne Rooney has torn into Manchester United’s players in a way that Gary Neville wouldn’t have, according to Gabby Agbonlahor.

Rooney was recently asked about United’s crushing defeat to Liverpool, from the perspective of someone who had played in that fixture on a number of occasions.

He insisted that the performance was “unacceptable”, and that everyone should feel under pressure as a result.

Wayne Rooney on Man United 0-5 Liverpool

He said: “Those players need to be hurt, need to feel when you lose games how much it hurts you.

“I’m seeing too many players not willing to run back, not willing to defend, and not willing to put everything on the line for that club and that’s not acceptable.”

He continued: “The players have to question themselves. It’s too easy for the manager to take all the stick when those players are being paid a lot of money to do the job and I don’t think they’re doing it well enough.”

“United are going through a difficult period – a difficult couple of weeks. The Liverpool game wasn’t easy to watch but that’s football.

“Liverpool are a fantastic team, similar to United in world-class players, with probably the best player in the world at the minute in Mo Salah, but the big difference is they are working off the ball. That’s the only difference.

“Obviously there’s pressure on Ole – everyone can see that. But I know Ole and he’s a fighter. He’ll keep doing the right things, believing in what he believes in, and trying to get more out of those players. Whatever decision the club makes, they’ll feel it’s the right decision.

“What I know is you can’t just bow down to what the press want or what the fans want. I’m sure United have a plan in place whether that’s with or without Ole.”

Gabby Agbonlahor on Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville

Speaking about Rooney’s comments, Agbonlahor said that he was willing to go to places that Neville wouldn’t and that the United players will take note of his comments.

The former Aston Villa forward said: “That’s what you want though, isn’t it? You see Gary Neville defending the manager and defending players.

“You want legends for United like Rooney coming out and saying that.

“If I’m a United player now, I’m thinking, ‘If Rooney’s saying it, then we must do better.'”

Neville did take a lot of his frustration out on the players after the match on Sunday, but was very reluctant to say anything about Solskjaer, something which many pointed out.

