Gary Neville gives Wayne Rooney advice about Everton job

It would be a risky move…

Gary Neville has explained what he would tell Wayne Rooney about potentially taking the vacant Everton job.

Neville was asked about Rooney’s curious situation at Derby County, and whether he would leave the struggling club to join his boyhood team Everton.

Neville explained that he thinks it would be a no-brainer for him to go to Everton, but that it would not be easy for him.

He was asked by Martin Tyler on the Gary Neville podcast on Sunday what he would say if Rooney called him looking for advice.

Gary Neville on Wayne Rooney.

He said: “I would say take it… He wouldn’t ring me up to ask for advice for that, I think he’d jump at the chance.

“Wayne Rooney being asked to be Everton manager. Growing up as a fan and a kid there, going back at the end of his career. I don’t think it would take five minutes for him to go back…

“Whether that would be right for him now or not, whether it would work or not, I don’t know…

“I was listening to Steven Gerrard’s interview after the game, and I thought ‘He’s speaking well’… I think he’s absolutely outstanding in interviews, Gerrard. That goes beyond what he was as England captain.

“Rooney would have to come into the Premier League and do what Gerrard is doing now. He’d have the passion, he’s obviously got a grounding at Derby, so he’s getting a good experience.

“But he’d jump at the chance, of course. But I don’t know what they want or who they want or how they’re going to play, Everton. You can’t see a plan.

“I think they could get dragged into the relegation battle…”

Rooney could be tempted to stick things out with Derby, as if he manages to keep them up it would be one of the most impressive feats in recent memory.

If Derby do go down, it is simply what is expected of them due to their points deduction.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, gary neville, Wayne Rooney