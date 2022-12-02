Gary Neville criticises Fifa for VAR implementation

It’s done differently to the Premier League.

Gary Neville has criticised Fifa for the way VAR has been implemented at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

VAR was at the centre of a controversy on Thursday night, when they crucially decided to allow Japan’s goal to stand, after the referee on the pitch had ruled it out.

It looked to the naked eye that the ball had gone out of play in the buildup to the Japanese second goal, but based on the camera angle that VAR had access to, the goal was given.

It was one of the most important World Cup moments so far, with that goal meaning Japan went through to the knockout stages (and topped the group), while Germany were eliminated as a result.

Tweeting after the game, Neville took issue with the fact that broadcasters are not being shown exactly what is being seen in the VAR room, and as a result, neither are the people at home.

Gary Neville on VAR at the Qatar World Cup

He said: “Got no doubt that VAR have seen the conclusive angle / evidence that we haven’t but why would Fifa not allow the host broadcaster to show VAR footage. In the Premier League, we see it as it happens and have access to the pictures. It makes no sense and doesn’t help with transparency.”

On RTE, the commentary team seemed adamant that the goal was going to be ruled out, as they had only seen it from one angle that made it look like the ball had gone out.

However, VAR were looking at multiple angles that the viewer at home did not have access to, nor did the broadcasters.

This won’t be the last controversial VAR call of the tournament.

