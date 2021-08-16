Gary Neville outlines two “outstanding” things that happened in the Premier League this weekend

“Out of this world”.

Gary Neville has outlined two “outstanding” things that happened in the Premier League over the course of this weekend.

The former Manchester United captain praised the return of fans to stadiums, but also the performance of referees across all 10 Premier League games this weekend.

This comes as a number of changes are being introduced to the Premier League this season, specifically to do with VAR and refereeing rules in general.

Gary Neville on referees in the Premier League

He said: “Two huge things have happened this weekend – fans coming back into the stadium and the approach to the game from the referees.

“It’s more physical, not just the adaptation of VAR, it’s actually the relaxing of what would be the softer fouls that we’ve seen. It’s enhanced the game so much, I know it’s only the first weekend and the referees won’t get carried away I’m sure.”

Bruno Fernandes is marginally offside for the fifth goal, but Keys and Gray are glad that the attacker was given the benefit of the doubt thanks to new interpretations by VAR this season! #beINPL #MUNLEE Watch Now – https://t.co/hkoevnV6B4 pic.twitter.com/dM2XxexEY7 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 14, 2021

Neville continued: “I think there was a danger that the game was going far more towards non-contact, but I think what we’ve seen this weekend is the atmosphere back in the stadiums, but the referees have been absolutely outstanding.

“I think Euro 2020, that tournament in the summer, demonstrated how a game could be physical again, you could let things go.

“A lighter touch has been applied with VAR, and obviously with regards to fouls, and it made the game exciting again.

“Obviously fans being back is just out of this world from the first game at Brentford on Friday night until today, it’s been special.”

🗣 "The referees have been absolutely outstanding."@GNev2 says two important changes have happened this weekend, fans returning and the quality of officiating pic.twitter.com/47r48BnT9Z — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 15, 2021

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, stadiums across England were packed with fans, and many suggested it could have actually had an impact on how referees behaved during games.

A recent report from ScienceDaily found that referees gave more fouls against the home team in empty stadiums, during the Covid era, while they gave “far fewer” yellow cards against away teams in empty stadiums.

