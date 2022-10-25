You could see the jealousy in his eyes…

Virgil van Dijk revealed that the most famous phone number he has in his phone is Irish actor Cillian Murphy.

Van Dijk appeared on the latest of the Overlap with Gary Neville, where he was asked 19 quickfire questions about the world of football and a bit of everything else.

One question Neville asked Van Dijk was about who the famous person he has in his phonebook, and he made Neville extremely jealous with his answer.

Virgil van Dijk tells Gary Neville about Cillian Murphy

When Van Dijk said it was the Peaky Blinders actor, it stopped Neville in his tracks, as he was clearly envious of the Liverpool man.

Neville explained that Murphy once turned down a picture with him while he was working on the set of Peaky Blinders.

Van Dijk offered a fairly level-headed response as to why he would have blanked Neville the way he did, saying: “I’d say he did it because he was in the filming and he doesn’t want to risk anything coming online. I would say that’s the reason.”

In the past, Neville told Roy Keane about this interaction with Murphy, where the Irish actor turned down a photo with him.

Unsurprisingly, Keane took the side of his fellow Corkman, saying: “That’s brilliant. Brilliant. But I get where he’s coming from. He was working or he was in the zone. I think that’s brilliant but do you not dislike him for that?”

Neville assured Keane that he does not dislike Murphy because of this interaction, but Van Dijk having his phone number could well rub some salt into his wounds.

Such is the nature of The Overlap, we can expect to see a more longform interview between Neville and Van Dijk that will likely be released this Friday.

