Gary Neville praises one Man United player in particular

His introduction into the team has been key.

Gary Neville has praised one Manchester United player in particular, insisting Tyrell Malacia‘s arrival has given everyone else a much-needed lift.

Malacia has started Man United’s last four games, meaning he has been a key part of wins over Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag really wanted to bring the young defender into the team, and his aggression and tenacity is rubbing off on the rest of the team, according to Neville.

Gary Neville on Tyrell Malacia

Speaking on his podcast, Neville said: “Some people will say it’s Harry Maguire or Cristiano Ronaldo being left out. I’ll point to a little thing. I’ll point to something I saw in the second-half of the Brentford game.

“It’s the left-back Malacia. Someone on the pitch with a bit of fight and personality and spirit. But against Liverpool there was some real tenacity with him and Lisandro Martinez.

“And from that you see Dalot is more aggressive. The midfield players are a lot more aggressive. It takes one to demonstrate. It doesn’t have to be the shouter or the captain. It can be someone in the team who inspires you.”

“You had to be in a dressing room to understand why Patrice Evra was a captain. He was an absolute fireball in training. He was far more vocal than most Man United captains, including myself.

“You see Malacia in the last part of the game. The aggression and tenacity just rubs off on people.”

Now that Luke Shaw is back fit, one could assume that Ten Hag will rotate between Malacia and the Englishman in that position.

With a Europa League game against Real Sociedad coming on Thursday, it could be a chance for Shaw to impress, while Malacia is likely to be rested.

