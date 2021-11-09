Gary Neville pulls up old tweets to explain his stance on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

“Memories are short…”

Gary Neville has reshared some of his old tweets in an attempt to explain his controversial stance on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Despite almost everyone else disagreeing with him, Neville has insisted that he will not call for Solskjaer to be sacked as Manchester United manager, no matter how bad results go.

Speaking after the demolition against Liverpool and the pathetic performance against Manchester City, Neville was slightly critical of Solskjaer, but without going as far as to suggest that another manager could do a better job in charge.

Since then, pressure has grown on the former club captain to justify how Solskjaer can still be United’s boss.

On Tuesday, Neville reposted a tweet of his from 2017, where he was replying to someone who was accusing him of being too soft on Jose Mourinho.

Gary Neville old tweets

He wrote: “It’s just always been the same at this point, hasn’t it? It’s just memories are short.”

It’s just always been the same at this point hasn’t it .. Its just memories are short pic.twitter.com/KHjtARd3A9 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 9, 2021

He also retweeted some old posts of his that saw him stick up for David Moyes, back when he was in charge at United.

This narrative that @GNev2 is only backing Ole because he’s his mate needs to stop. It’s doing my head in. pic.twitter.com/1vxR1769tj — Colin MUFC🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@colinmufc2) November 9, 2021

This comes on the same day that Neville was asked whether he would side with Rio Ferdinand, who has now publicly stated that he feels Solskjaer should be let go.

Neville tweeted to say that he will “never” call for the manager of United to be fired.

Never. Thank you for asking though 👍 https://t.co/z5Xr4KGGWu — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 9, 2021

Neville has maintained that no matter what happens this season, he believes the club will stick with Solskjaer until the summer.

Immediately after the Liverpool game, he said: “I think the club will hold their nerve. I don’t think they have planned for a new manager in this season. I think they’ll sit with Ole to the end of the season.

“I know there will be a massive outcry from fans, from media, from everybody that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be sacked, and I can understand that after that game. That was a monstrously bad day.”

However, he maintained that the club should come out to back Solskjaer publicly, at a time when he needs it most.

