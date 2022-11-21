Trent Alexander-Arnold responds to Gary Neville’s “trust” comments

He has hit back at the pundit.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has responded to Gary Neville’s claims that Gareth Southgate wouldn’t trust him in an important World Cup game.

Much has been made about Alexander-Arnold’s defending, especially this season as his form has taken a dip lately, but he has been included in the England squad.

Neville believes that while Alexander-Arnold may be played in a group stage game, he won’t be selected in a knockout match, and not too long ago he speculated as to whether or not Southgate would even bring the Liverpool right-back.

Speaking after Liverpool’s win over Spurs, Neville said: “He does rash things. In a World Cup, there would have been a penalty against him today and in a second phase or a quarter-final, he’s given a goal away.

“I don’t think Gareth will trust him in a knockout game, which means will he then take him?”

Largely due to injury, Southgate did bring Alexander-Arnold, and the Liverpool man now has a decent chance of starting one of the group stage games.

Alexander-Arnold responded to Neville’s comments in a recent interview, citing some of his excellent Champions League performances in the past.

Trent Alexander-Arnold responds to Gary Neville

He said: “I can only go off the knockout games I’ve played in.

“I think looking back on the ones I’ve played in, the big games, the big moments in football, and I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of them.

“I think I’ve performed and stepped up to the plate very well. I’ve handled that pressure.

“I like to play with that pressure and I think, for me, the bigger games, the ones that mean the most, they’re the ones that bring the best out of me.”

Kieran Trippier is starting at right-back against Iran in England’s first World Cup game, with Alexander-Arnold on the bench.

