Gary Neville goes in two-footed on idea of All-Star Game

Gary Neville has gone in two-footed on the idea of an All-Star Game, which has been suggested by Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly.

Neville took to social media to respond to Boehly’s most recent comments, where he said that he feels football could learn a thing or two from American sports.

Boehly said: ““People are talking about more money for the pyramid; in the MLB All-Star game this year we made $200m from a Monday and a Tuesday. So we’re thinking we could do a North versus South All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed quite easily.”

Neville took issue with Boehly’s comments, taking to Twitter to say that Americans don’t understand the Premier League and English Football League, and “think differently”.

He tweeted: “I keep saying it but the quicker we get the Regulator in the better. US investment into English football is a clear and present danger to the pyramid and fabric of the game. They just don’t get it and think differently. They also don’t stop till they get what they want!”

Neville did not explain why he feels “US investment” presents a danger to the football pyramid, especially when Boehly’s suggestion would likely create more money for the lower league teams.

It is likely that Neville is somewhat scarred by the US investors who have ruled over his own club for a number of years now, in the Glazers at Manchester United.

Neville has kicked his protests of the Glazers up a notch this season, saying on live television that they “must” leave Man United a number of times already this season.

