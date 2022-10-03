Gary Neville backs Erik ten Hag over Cristiano Ronaldo reasoning

The manager’s comments are causing quite a stir…

Gary Neville has backed Erik ten Hag over his reasoning for not playing Cristiano Ronaldo against Manchester City on Sunday.

Ronaldo was picked on the bench for the Manchester derby, which didn’t come as a surprise to anyone, but it was fascinating to see that he wasn’t brought on at any point during the tough game for Ten Hag’s side.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag explained why Ronaldo wasn’t brought on at any point, with the Dutchman using quite an interesting logic to explain it.

“I wouldn’t bring him in because out of respect for Cristiano, for his big career,” Ten Hag explained on Sunday.

“And the other thing was the advantage I could bring Anthony Martial, he needs the minutes but I don’t want to point it out like that.”

While many have made it clear that they are unhappy with Ten Hag’s reasoning for not bringing Ronaldo on, Neville feels as though what he said made sense.

Gary Neville on Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo

On Twitter, he wrote: “I get his point to be honest. Bringing him on at 4-0 and 6-1 would have been an insult. Ten Hag may not have delivered the line correctly and probably would have been best not saying it, (although I like his honesty).”

Neville felt as though United’s players didn’t turn up on the day on Sunday, saying on commentary that his former team “bottled it”.

He said: “There has been no composure. They have never settled. They have been anxious and nervous on the ball and pulled apart by an outstanding team.”

Ronaldo hasn’t spoken out since the end of the game, though it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him start on Thursday night in the Europa League.

If he scores a few goals, he could well be in contention to play against Everton on Sunday night.

