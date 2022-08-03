Gary Neville bemoans decision for players to stop taking the knee

“Back to wearing t-shirts once a season it is then…”
Gary Neville does not seem too impressed with the decision for players to stop taking the knee before Premier League games this season.
Since football restarted after Covid, 99% of Premier League players have taken the knee before the game began, with Wilf Zaha and Marcus Alonso among those who refused to do so.
It has since been announced that this will no longer take place, with club captains coming to the conclusion ahead of the Premier League’s restart on Friday night.
Instead, the captains of the league’s 20 clubs have agreed to use specific moments during the campaign to take the knee “to amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society”, according to Sky Sports.
Read More About: gary neville