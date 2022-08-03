Gary Neville bemoans decision for players to stop taking the knee

“Back to wearing t-shirts once a season it is then…”

Gary Neville does not seem too impressed with the decision for players to stop taking the knee before Premier League games this season.

Since football restarted after Covid, 99% of Premier League players have taken the knee before the game began, with Wilf Zaha and Marcus Alonso among those who refused to do so.

It has since been announced that this will no longer take place, with club captains coming to the conclusion ahead of the Premier League’s restart on Friday night.

Instead, the captains of the league’s 20 clubs have agreed to use specific moments during the campaign to take the knee “to amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society”, according to Sky Sports.

Neville responded to this news on Twitter, seemingly unimpressed by the decision, as he feels it brings attention to an extremely important subject. Gary Neville on players not taking the knee He wrote: “Not sure how I feel about this at all. It was the most public demonstration to young people in this country that their heroes were fighting inequality. It’s something my 12 and 13 year old would comment on or notice before each game. Back to wearing t-shirts once a season it is then!” Not sure how i feel about this at all. It was the most public demonstration to young people in this country that their heroes were fighting inequality. It’s something my 12 + 13 year old would comment on/notice before each game. Back to wearing t-shirts once a season it is then! https://t.co/1rbAduZTy1 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 3, 2022 Explaining the decision, the Premier League captains said in a statement: “We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause. “We remain resolutely committed to eradicate racial prejudice, and to bring about an inclusive society with respect and equal opportunities for all.” The players will instead take the knee at big moments in the season, including games around the Christmas period and the first game back after the break for the World Cup. The Premier League returns on Friday night at Selhurst Park with a game between Crystal Palace and Arsenal. Read next: Gary Neville reveals fascinating info in Frenkie de Jong transfer situation

