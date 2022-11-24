Gary Neville doubles down on Spain comment despite immediate embarrassment

He isn’t backing down, despite being the butt of the joke on social media.

Gary Neville has doubled down on his criticism of Luis Enrique’s Spain team, despite their excellent 7-0 win over Costa Rice on Wednesday evening.

Spain won by seven goals on the night, the most in the World Cup so far, all while failing to concede even a shot on target to the Costa Rica side.

Before the game, Gary Neville said that he expected the Spain team to be strong, but he feared that there weren’t any “goals” in the team.

Seven goals later, Neville was unsurprisingly the source of ridicule from football fans all over the world on social media.

He was criticised for his take after the game, but instead of conceding defeat, he doubled down and said that he will truly know how good Spain are when they take Germany on this Sunday.

Gary Neville on Spain vs Costa Rica

“We can’t just measure Spain at all off that,” Neville said. “I know they play Germany on Sunday so I look forward to seeing them in that game.

“Costa Rica are the first team in 32 years at a World Cup not to have a shot on goal. Forget the target, they have not had a shot on goal in the whole game.”

Spain looked extremely comfortable against Costa Rica from the first minute until the last, with what was definitely the best performance of the tournament so far.

The only team that has come close to looking as dominant is England who defeated Iran 6-2 in what was also a comprehensive victory.

Both sides will face a tougher test in their next games though, with England set to play the USA on Friday night, and Spain taking on Germany on Sunday.

