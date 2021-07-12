Gary Neville once again goes to bat for Gareth Southgate

“I don’t think England would have gone to the final if they’d gone punch-for-punch with some of the nations.”

Gary Neville has stood up for Gareth Southgate, after the England manager faced criticism for the Euro 2020 final.

Questions are being asked of Southgate’s decision making in the final, specifically his lack of substitutions, and the order in which he chose the penalty takers.

Gary Neville defends Gareth Southgate

He said: “I genuinely believe that Gareth Southgate and the players have navigated their way through to this final in the only way in which they could. And that was to be a little bit more pragmatic, put the two holding midfield players in front of the defence.

“He found a way to get to the final. In football, we have purists who think we should go out there and play our attacking players, but I don’t think England would have gone to the final if they’d gone punch-for-punch with some of the nations they’ve come across along the way.

“This is not a time to start criticising tactics or substitutions, because the reality is he’s proved so many of us wrong, not just in this tournament but over the last two years about decisions that he’s made.

“It would be a nonsense to start suggesting now that we’re right because he didn’t get a substitution right in the final or he chose the wrong penalty taker. It would be quite ridiculous, really.”

Gary Neville on Euro 2020

After the first game of the tournament, Neville claimed that Gareth Southgate was England’s biggest asset going into Euro 2020.

After England’s 1-0 win over Croatia, he said: “We have an outstanding international manager who has unbelievable experience.

“Our biggest assets is our manager. He is willing to make the unpopular decisions and the decisions that some of us at times don’t think he should make.”

