Gary Neville responds to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking

His former teammate has weighed in.

Gary Neville has not taken long to respond to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.

The former Manchester United captain took to Twitter to pay tribute to Solskjaer, who was fired as United manager on Sunday morning.

Alongside some pictures of the two playing together, Neville wrote: “Thank you Ole. You did us proud. The last two months were tough but before that you restored some soul into the club.”

Another former teammate of Solskjaer’s, David Beckham, was quick to respond to the news too. He simply commented on the official United Instagram account’s post to refer to the Norwegian as “the most gracious man in the room…”

Gary Neville on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking

When news emerged on Saturday night that it seemed like Solskjaer was due to be sacked, many were anxiously awaiting Neville’s thoughts on the matter.

Since the very beginning, Neville has been one of Solskjaer’s most loyal supporters, always backing him on Sky Sports, and never questioning whether or not he was good enough for the job.

He shed some light on his controversial stance in a recent interview, where he explained why he would never call for a manager to be sacked, regardless of the club or the situation.

He said: “I know the impact of Gary Neville saying a Man United manager should be sacked. For the pundits who have said it then “Well done” but it’s not my style.

“When I see another pundit calling for any sacking, I cringe. My stomach turns. My line is crossed with that. Maybe their line is in a different place.”

In the same interview, he also said that while he does have to say certain things while working on TV, he may have acted differently to that if he were running Man United for the past 10 years.

